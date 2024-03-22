Former Harambee stars striker DENNIS OLIECH begs RUTO to do this to FKF to improve Kenya's football

Friday, March 22, 2024 - Legendary former Harambee Star striker, Dennis Oliech, has called on President William Ruto to intervene and save the Football Kenya Federation from the current crisis.

FKF has found itself in another crisis following the postponement of its annual general meeting that was to take place last Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The last-minute postponement came after a court injunction, as some stakeholders challenged the current FKF's legality to hold the said meeting.

To Oliech, the next FKF election plans are in limbo given the current state of affairs, and this might need an intervention from the Head of State.

"With the cancellation of the AGM, the elections that had been slated for between September and October this year are in limbo.

"If the court case drags on, a constitutional crisis beckons, as all the FKF branch chairmen and National Executive Committee members will vacate office by October 17, leaving only the FKF president and his secretariat to run football affairs in the country without any checks and balances.

"How is that possible? There will be nobody to approve FKF budgets and operations, including those of the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024 and the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027. There will be no county leagues," Oliech told a local publication.

The former AC Auxerre star also said the Ministry of Sports is part of the mess that is facing the federation.

"Mr President, I am afraid the Sports Ministry is not absolved of blame here. It has entertained and abated some of the challenges highlighted and treated these FKF officials with kid gloves as footballers suffer.

"Lest we forget the current administration at FKF is facing a court contempt ruling as a result of defying court orders concerning their occupation of FKF offices," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST