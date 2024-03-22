Former Harambee stars striker DENNIS OLIECH begs RUTO to do this to FKF to improve Kenya's football

Friday, March 22, 2024 - Legendary former Harambee Star striker, Dennis Oliech, has called on President William Ruto to intervene and save the Football Kenya Federation from the current crisis.
FKF has found itself in
another crisis following the postponement of its annual general meeting that was
to take place last Saturday, March 16, 2024.
The last-minute postponement
came after a court injunction, as some stakeholders challenged the current
FKF's legality to hold the said meeting.
To Oliech, the next FKF election
plans are in limbo given the current state of affairs, and this might need an
intervention from the Head of State.
"With the cancellation of
the AGM, the elections that had been slated for between September and October
this year are in limbo.
"If the court case drags
on, a constitutional crisis beckons, as all the FKF branch chairmen and
National Executive Committee members will vacate office by October 17, leaving
only the FKF president and his secretariat to run football affairs in the
country without any checks and balances.
"How is that possible?
There will be nobody to approve FKF budgets and operations, including those of
the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024 and the Africa Cup of Nations
(Afcon) 2027. There will be no county leagues," Oliech told a local
publication.
The former AC Auxerre star also
said the Ministry of Sports is part of the mess that is facing the federation.
"Mr President, I am afraid
the Sports Ministry is not absolved of blame here. It has entertained and
abated some of the challenges highlighted and treated these FKF officials with
kid gloves as footballers suffer.
"Lest we forget the current
administration at FKF is facing a court contempt ruling as a result of defying
court orders concerning their occupation of FKF offices," he added.
