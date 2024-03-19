Former Barcelona and Brazil superstar, DANI ALVES, asks for provisional release from prison, says 'I won't run away'

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Former Brazil and Barcelona footballer, Dani Alves has pleaded to be released from prison pending his final sentence for raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.
Alves, 40, who was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in
prison last month, told a hearing on Tuesday morning: 'I believe in justice.
I'm not going to run away.'
His request to be released from the Brians 2 Prison near
Barcelona, where he has been held since January last year, has been opposed by
the prosecutor's office in Spain.
They argue there remains a flight risk given Alves' wealth
and the high penalty imposed, Marca reported.
Alves, appearing via video link from prison, assured the
court he plans to 'get to the end' of the case because he 'believes in
justice.'
Alves plans to appeal the sentence he received last month. A
decision over whether to release Alves until his final sentence is confirmed
will be made shortly by the court.
Alves, one of the most decorated footballers in history, had
denied s3xually assaulting the woman in the early hours of December 31, 2022.
He claimed he had consensual s3x in a toilet at upmarket
Barcelona nightclub Sutton with his 23-year-old female accuser.
The woman insisted the footballer had forced himself on her
after hitting her when she gave evidence in court.
State prosecutors had pushed for a nine-year jail term and a
lawyer acting for his victim had demanded 12 years behind bars if convicted.
The three trial judges confirmed in a 61-page written ruling
released after Alves learned his sentence in a behind-closed-doors hearing last
month they had taken into account as a 'mitigating factor' his pre-payment of
the £128,000 (€150,000) he was ordered to give his victim as compensation.
They concluded she had danced with Alves before going
voluntarily to a toilet next to Sutton's VIP area the footballer had entered
moments earlier in what they described as an apparent 'prior agreement' to 'be
with him in a more intimate space.'
But outlining what they ruled had been proven and had
contributed to them convicting Alves, they added: 'He tried to penetrate his
victim by making use of his greater strength and throwing her on the floor and
making her bang her knee.
'The victim asked Dani Alves to let her leave, making it
clear she wanted to get out of there, but he didn't let her.
'Finding herself in that situation, in that small toilet
without any option of being able to leave because Mr Alves was preventing her
with the violent attitude he was demonstrating, she felt shocked and unable to
react or breathe properly given the situation of anguish and terror she was
experiencing.'
They added of the toilet rape: 'Using his physical strength
and overcoming his victim's opposition, Alves bent her over the toilet and
raped his victim until he ejaculated inside her, without using a condom and
without her consent.'
In an attack on the footballer's actions they said that even
if she had got intimate with Alves before accompanying him voluntarily to the
toilet, it didn't mean she was saying 'yes' to s3x.
'It didn't give him carte blanche to carry out the s3x
attack that occurred afterwards', they insisted.
'Consent during s3x should always be given before or even
during the practice of s3x, in such a way that a person can agree to s3xual
relations up until a certain point and express their opposition to continue.'
David Saez, who attended court as part of the rape victim's
defence team instead of her main defence lawyer Ester Garcia, said: 'We have to
fully study the sentence but we are satisfied because it's a conviction which
recognises what we have always known which is the truth the victim was telling
and the suffering she has experienced.'
Dani Alves' lawyer Ines Guardiola confirmed outside court
after the footballer was jailed last month that she would appeal.
She said: 'We are going to appeal the sentence and I still
believe in the innocence of Mr Alves. He's doing okay.'
'Obviously, four-and-a-half years' prison is better than
nine years or 12 years and I have yet to read the full sentence but I will
appeal.'
As well as prison and the £128,000 (€150,000) damages
payment, Alves was given a further five years parole and a nine-and-a-half year
restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim or going near her.
Alves, who became the oldest player to represent Brazil at
the World Cup in December 2022 in Qatar, was ordered to stand trial last
November.
He was sacked by Mexican side UNAM Pumas following his
arrest in Barcelona at the start of last year after he flew back to the Catalan
capital to attend his mother-in-law's funeral.
