Federal law enforcement operatives raid DIDDY's Los Angeles, Miami and New York homes



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Music executive, Diddy's home has been raided by federal law enforcement operatives in what appears to be tied to sex trafficking allegations against him in recent months from different plaintiffs.

FOX11 shared a video that appears to show several individuals in handcuffs near the property, and a couple of them appear to be Diddy's sons, Justin and King Combs.

TMZ also obtained additional footage that shows federal agents rolling up to Diddy's via water. The video shows armed agents standing on a boat, and they too appear to be armed.

Diddy is in the crosshairs of law enforcement on both coasts of America, as federal agents descended on his Beverly Hills home.

Law enforcement sources also told TMZ that agents for Homeland Security are in the middle of raiding Diddy's properties. There are helicopters overhead and local law enforcement is also present, although Homeland Security is the lead agency.

There are law enforcement walking through the house with guns drawn and people are being questioned in the front of the house. Diddy's home in Miami has also been raided.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

There have been multiple allegations in several civil suits against Diddy, including human trafficking, all of which he has denied.

