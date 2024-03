Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination at the Oscars afterparty.

The 32-year-old wore a white gown that exposed extreme side boob as she attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverley Hills.

The completely backless white Jacquemus gown barely covered her chest.

The French-made dress also had sheer white fabric which draped over her body.

See below.