ELON MUSK slams JEFF BEZOS' ex-wife over her 'DEI'-inspired donations



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Tesla founder, Elon Musk has taken a swipe at the current World's richest man, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, over her diversity, equity, and inclusion-inspired donation to charities supporting women and minorities.

In a tweet he shared on X, Musk stated that "'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died'."





He said this in response to another user's complaint about Scott's donations. The X user bashed her for giving money to organisations focused on race and gender issues, calling it "the ultimate expression of the most awful group in the US."

On its face, this seems to align with Musk's recent railing against DEI. But this isn't the first time he's spoken out against Scott's philanthropy. In 2022, he linked hostility toward his companies to "Mackenzie's donation to PACs posing as charities."





Musk's stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts hasn't exactly been a secret. He's also faced accusations of sexism over the years to boot.

As for Scott, her philanthropic efforts have been pretty impressive. After her divorce from Bezos in 2019, she walked away with nearly $37B and pledged to donate half of it to charity. She's definitely stuck to her word, giving away over $16.5B to more than 1,900 nonprofits, as reported on her Yield Giving website.