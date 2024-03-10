DRAKE BELL says he was S3XUALLY abused as a child actor by Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Drake & Josh’s Drake Bell is publicly coming forward in a new documentary and alleging that he was sexually abused as a child star by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Bell was interviewed for the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which focuses on the conditions of shows created by Dan Schneider in the ’90s and early 2000s.

According to a Business Insider report from one of Quiet on Set’s executive producers, Bell opens up in the docuseries about Brian Peck allegedly abusing him when he was 15 years old.

In 2003, Peck was arrested and pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act against a 14- or 15-year-old and oral copulation with a minor under the age 16.





Peck was ultimately convicted, sentenced to 16 months in prison, and ordered to register as a sex offender in 2004.

Bell, who has chosen to remain anonymous as the minor in the case until now, has had a tumultuous last few years. He was briefly reported missing by police in 2023. In 2021, a judge ordered him to serve two years of probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl. Bell has also previously denied accusations of abuse by ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt.

Below is a teaser of the documentary.