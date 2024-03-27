DIDDY's accuser, LIL ROD adds CUBA GOODING Jr. to assault lawsuit claiming the actor groped him while on rapper's yacht

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Diddy's accuser and music producer, Lil Rod, has added Cuba Gooding Jr. to his assault lawsuit against the rapper.
Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr. accused Gooding Jr.
of groping him while on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' yacht in January 2023,
according to the filings.
The incident allegedly took place in the Virgin Islands and
saw Combs try to 'pass off' Jones to actor Gooding, the lawsuit seen
by USA Today states.
'Cuba Gooding Jr. began touching, groping and fondling
Mr. Jones' legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back
near his buttocks and his shoulders,' Jones' the lawsuit alleges.
The complaint also includes a photo appearing to show 'Jerry
Maguire' star Gooding with his arm around Jones, as well as a pictures
purportedly showing Combs and Gooding talking on the yacht.
Combs is accused of failing to step in and stop Gooding from
'sexually assaulting' Jones, the lawsuit says.
Jones worked with Combs most recently on his record, 'The
Love Album: Off the Grid.'
He is suing the beleaguered rapper over claims he engaged in
'serious illegal activity' including assault. The initial lawsuit alleged Combs
forced him to procure sex workers and pressured him into acts with them,
On Monday, Gooding was added as a defendant to Jones'
amended lawsuit, filed in U.S. federal court for the southern district of New
York.
It came hours after Homeland Security agents raided two of
Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami.
The rapper's whereabouts are unknown, but two of his sons
have reportedly been detained.
Combs' jet took off from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles
at 9 a.m. on Monday.
He was then spotted around 3 pm at the Miami-Opa Locka
Executive Airport, just a few hours after the raids started.
The inquiry was being directed by Homeland Security
Investigations agents in New York, where he was accused by a former girlfriend
R&B singer Cassie Ventura in a lawsuit filed in federal court in November
of engaging in sex trafficking.
She alleged Diddy controlled and abused her for over a
decade - as well as plying her with drugs, beating her, and forcing her to
have sex with multiple male prostitutes while he watched and recorded.
Combs denied the allegations and settled with Ventura out of
court.
The lawsuit by Ventura was one of at least four civil
complaints brought in recent months leveling assault allegations against
Combs, including one from Jones.
The rapper and music mogul has been fighting various legal
battles, including one against an unnamed woman who claimed he and two friends
sexually assaulted her when she was 17.
Joi Dickerson-Neal, another accuser, claims Combs slipped
something into her drink and assaulted her in 1991 while she was a student at
Syracuse University.
She alleges that he filmed the attack and shared the
video with his social circle.
Another Jane Doe alleges that she and a friend were assaulted
by Combs and his friend, the singer–songwriter Aaron Hall, in the early 1990s.
Jones' bombshell lawsuit against Diddy claims Combs
subjected him to a year of groping and 'constant unsolicited touching of his privates'.
