Did Governor BARASA’s goons abduct former CS RASHID ECHESA for masterminding an extortion racket that leaked embarrassing photos of him in his birthday suit? - VIDEOs emerge.



Thursday, March 22, 2024 - It is now emerging that former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, may be behind an extortion ring that saw embarrassing photos of Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, in his birthday suit leaked online.

A video of Governor Barasa confronting a man who resembles Echesa after handcuffing him and bundling him into the boot of a luxurious vehicle has emerged.

The man, who is believed to be Echesa, was later taken to a forest by ruthless goons believed to be hired by the Barasa, where he was blindfolded and beaten.

He was heard begging for mercy and promising that he will return all the money that the extortion racket has obtained from the Governor.

“Please forgive me for the sake of my kids. I will return all the money even it is Ksh 1 billion. Tell Fernandes to forgive me,” he was heard pleading.

It is believed that Echesa is the mastermind of the extortion racket.

Watch videos of a man alleged to be Echesa begging for mercy from Barasa’s goons.

It looks like the whole extortion racket was being controlled by a western Kenya politician who governor Fernandes Barasa tracked down. The guy begged for his life and promised to return the money they had extorted the governor not to leak his nudes. Final part has the clip of a… pic.twitter.com/UkKeXUitJo — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 21, 2024

Is this Barasa or a look alike? This racket has pulled some serious heists before. Take a first and tenth look. And after confirming, the biggest questions remain; did the governor visit a Mganga as said? Are there videos/photos to it as said? Interesting case @C_NyaKundiH pic.twitter.com/laszSNIJCa — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) March 21, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.