Depraved mother and son are charged with S3XUALLY abusing children as young as five and live streaming it for money



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – A mother who calls herself a specialist in erectile dysfunction, her son and her boyfriend, are behind bars, accused of several shocking child sex abuse charges.

In November 2023, police were called to a home in Ocala, Florida, after two minor boys reported being abused while they were away from their family home over Thanksgiving.

One boy said that the pair were pulled out of their beds separately to perform sex acts that included 'digital and object anal penetration' that occurred in front of a laptop.

The boy said that the abuse was ongoing and they did not want to go home.

On December 1, one of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, told investigators that the abuse began when he was nine and ceased in November 2023.

This week, police in Boca Raton, along with FBI agents, raided the home that Walquiria Cassini, 38, her son, Matthew, 20, and her boyfriend Ryan Londono, 42, all shared. The raid came after a four-month-long investigation.

Cassini is accused of sexually abusing two male children, the youngest of which is under ten, and charging online perverts a fee to watch. The abuse of her youngest child began when he was just five, and the other when he was nine.

Documents in the court case state that the abuse was uploaded to a web server. Amazon, Microsoft, PayPal and Zelle, all co-operated with the investigation.





'For the past 25 years, I've seen just about everything, so to shock the court's conscience is frankly a difficult proposition at this point in the court's career. The extent of this is probably never going to be known,' Judge Donald Hafele said when the trio made their first appearance in court on Wednesday, March 6.

The mother's boyfriend, Londono, an IT professional, is facing similar charges. Judge Hafele did not issue a bond for the couple.

Her son is not charged with livestreaming abuse but of sexually abusing the children. 'He's charged with actual intercourse with the child,' a prosecutor said in court.

According to the criminal complaint, during the raid police found various cameras and tripods that were used to record the abuse, authorities said.

Cassini is a native of Brazil and lists Boca Raton as her current hometown on her Facebook profile.





Cassini's lawyer argued in court that no actual videos had been recovered by investigators.

The judge countered by saying that on the day after the investigation, 33 videos were removed from an online platform. Cassini's mother and brother were in attendance in court.

The WPBF report notes that the suspect was reduced to tears.

The mother writes that she is a 'licensed medical sonographer sub-speciality - Male sexuality dysfunction. Urology girl.'

'Darling, I’m a nightmare, dressed like a daydream,' the suspect writes in the bio section of her Instagram page.