Controversial media influencer, ANDREW TATE, and his brother, TRISTAN, are arrested in Romania on UK-issued warrant over 'S3XUAL aggression' allegations



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Controversial social media influencer, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been arrested in Romania on a European Arrest Warrant issued by UK police, with the Bucharest Court of Appeal set to decide on whether to extradite them to Britain.

The warrant, issued by Westminster Magistrates Court, pertains to allegations made back in 2012-2015 relating to allegations of sexual aggression which have resurfaced after previously being dismissed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A spokesperson for the brothers described their arrest as 'a bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled'.

'Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were forcibly detained for 24 hours and handed a European arrest warrant by UK authorities,' the representative said.

'They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence.

'The Tate brothers assert that the timing and circumstances surrounding the reappearance of these allegations raise serious questions about the motives behind this legal action.'

The court, which was not immediately available for comments, is yet to decide when it will convene to address the warrant.

Andrew Tate, who gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle, was indicted in June in Romania along with his brother and two Romanian women for human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the charges.

The case has since been with the Bucharest court's preliminary chamber, which needs to decide whether the trial can start. A decision has yet to be made, with Romanian courts backlogged.

The spokesman for the Tate brothers added: 'The suggestion that Mr Tate's rise to fame may have played a role in these developments adds another layer of distress and concern.

'Andrew and Tristan Tate unequivocally deny all allegations and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system.

'They are fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve.

'The brothers emphasise their belief in a fair and impartial legal process, despite the unsettling circumstances surrounding their case.

'In the face of adversity, the Tate brothers draw strength from the support of their loved ones, friends, and legal team.

'They appeal for a fair examination of the facts, expressing confidence that a thorough review will reveal the baselessness of the allegations against them.'

Romanian police told MailOnline:' On March 11 this year, at around 11:15pm, the police officers of the Criminal Investigation Service, the Special Actions Service and police officers from the Volunteers implemented two European arrest warrants, issued by the judicial authorities in Great Britain, for committing sexual crimes, exploiting some people on the territory of Great Britain.'

In 2019 Hertfordshire police investigated allegations of rape made against Andrew Tate but the case was dropped.

The arrests come just weeks after Andrew Tate was forced to take a drug test and had his car searched after being pulled over by police in Bucharest as he continues to face sex trafficking charges.