Bungoma Governor KENNETH LUSAKA accused of being a nuisance to Parklands residents - He visits his side chic with bodyguards and sirens blaring from his huge motorcade.

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has reportedly become a nuisance to residents of Parklands, where his side chic lives.
He reportedly makes
endless visits to his side chic’s apartment with a huge motorcade.
He goes to the estate
with sirens blaring, the flag on and security agents in tow, bringing
activities at the estate to a standstill.
He then keeps his
security entourage waiting outside the apartment for hours as he engages in
escapades with his side chic.
He drives off after
satisfying his manly needs.
Lusaka, a well-known
womanizer, was notorious for this conduct even when he was the Speaker.
His friends thought he
would change his behaviours after he became a Governor but old habits die
hard.
We understand that his
side chic is a student at USIU.
He has rented an apartment for her in Parklands.
