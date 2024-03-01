BIANCA CENSORI's father 'wants to confront KANYE WEST over fears he is turning the architect into 'a tacky trophy'

Friday, March 01, 2024 – Bianca Censori's father reportedly wants to meet with his daughter's husband Kanye West over fears the rapper is pushing her away from her family and turning her into a ‘trashy commodity,’ insiders tell Daily Mail.
His request comes as the Yeezy designer, 29, was pictured
wearing no underwear underneath a pair of sheer stockings while out to dinner
with the controversial musician, 46, in Paris, France, on Tuesday February 27.
Insiders have told DailyMail that Bianca's family is
'hurting' at watching their loved one being paraded around like a 'trophy pony'
and have questioned how Kanye would feel in the future if a man was treating
his daughters, North and Chicago, in the same way.
'Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with
Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around
like a trashy naked trophy pony,' said a source close to the Yeezy architect -
whose father is the brother of a notorious gangland killer.
'He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters
North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by
their husbands.
'He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would
allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this
for his own wife.'
Kanye, who wed Bianca in a private ceremony in December
2022, has also been accused of 'shutting her out' from her family in Australia.
'If this isn't bad enough, the man who is supposed to
protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori's daughter is the same man that is shutting her
out from her own family,' the insider continued.
'Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know
that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a
trashy-looking marketable commodity.'
They finished: 'No man should ever encourage the woman that
he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love.
That is control.'
