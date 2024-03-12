ANDREW TATE and his brother TRISTAN arrive handcuffed in court as it is claimed they ‘planned to flee Romania’ before UK cops issued arrest warrant (PHOTOs)



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Controversial brothers, Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Romania and are now facing extradition back to Britain after they were issued with a UK arrest warrant for alleged 'sexual aggression'.

The pair pictured shortly after their arrest being pulled out of a police van in handcuffs before being led into the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

Lawyers representing four women who accuse social media influencer Tate of rape and sexual assault wrote to British police to immediately seek his detention after receiving information that he was planning to flee Romania, a statement said.

A warrant has now been issued by Westminster Magistrates Court, relating to allegations of sexual aggression made in 2012-2015 which were previously dismissed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

A representative for Tate, 37, and his brother, 35, said the pair would go before the court for a decision on whether the warrant should executed.

A spokesperson for the brothers has described their arrest as 'a bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled'.

A statement from law firm McCue Jury & Partners, said: 'Last week, we received information that Tate might have been planning to flee Romania, where he is due to stand trial for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

'We wrote to the British police to bring this to their attention and to urge them to immediately seek a warrant for Tate's detention in Romania and extradition to the UK.'

Andrew Tate, who gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle, was indicted in June in Romania along with his brother and two Romanian women for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the charges.

The case has since been with the Bucharest court's preliminary chamber, which needs to decide whether the trial can start. A decision has yet to be made, with Romanian courts backlogged.

In response to their arrest today, the spokesman for the Tate brothers added: 'The suggestion that Mr Tate's rise to fame may have played a role in these developments adds another layer of distress and concern.

'Andrew and Tristan Tate unequivocally deny all allegations and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system.

'They are fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve.

'The brothers emphasise their belief in a fair and impartial legal process, despite the unsettling circumstances surrounding their case.

'In the face of adversity, the Tate brothers draw strength from the support of their loved ones, friends, and legal team.

'They appeal for a fair examination of the facts, expressing confidence that a thorough review will reveal the baselessness of the allegations against them.'

Romanian police told MailOnline:' On March 11 this year, at around 11:15pm, the police officers of the Criminal Investigation Service, the Special Actions Service and police officers from the Volunteers implemented two European arrest warrants, issued by the judicial authorities in Great Britain, for committing sexual crimes, exploiting some people on the territory of Great Britain.'

In 2019 Hertfordshire police investigated allegations of rape made against Andrew Tate but the case was dropped.

The arrests come just weeks after Andrew Tate was forced to take a drug test and had his car searched after being pulled over by police in Bucharest as he continues to face sex trafficking charges.

The British-American influencer, 37, who has been described as the 'king of toxic masculinity', was driving his black Ferrari through the streets of the Romanian capital on Saturday night when he was stopped.

An awkward exchange between the former kickboxer and officers was caught on camera by a Romanian TV station, which was filming the police's crackdown on drink and drug drivers at the time.

'The sponge must be filled with saliva, and when this indicator is blue, we will put it in the drug test machine... Did you understand?' he is asked in one clip with one test he performs while sitting in the car.