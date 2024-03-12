ANDREW TATE and his brother TRISTAN arrive handcuffed in court as it is claimed they ‘planned to flee Romania’ before UK cops issued arrest warrant (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Controversial brothers, Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Romania and are now facing extradition back to Britain after they were issued with a UK arrest warrant for alleged 'sexual aggression'.
The pair pictured shortly after their arrest being pulled
out of a police van in handcuffs before being led into the Bucharest Court of
Appeal.
Lawyers representing four women who accuse social media
influencer Tate of rape and sexual assault wrote to British police to
immediately seek his detention after receiving information that he was planning
to flee Romania, a statement said.
A warrant has now been issued by Westminster Magistrates
Court, relating to allegations of sexual aggression made in 2012-2015 which
were previously dismissed by the Crown Prosecution Service.
A representative for Tate, 37, and his brother, 35, said the
pair would go before the court for a decision on whether the warrant should
executed.
A spokesperson for the brothers has described their arrest
as 'a bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers
dismayed and deeply troubled'.
A statement from law firm McCue Jury & Partners, said:
'Last week, we received information that Tate might have been planning to flee
Romania, where he is due to stand trial for separate allegations of rape and
human trafficking.
'We wrote to the British police to bring this to their
attention and to urge them to immediately seek a warrant for Tate's detention
in Romania and extradition to the UK.'
Andrew Tate, who gained millions of fans by promoting an
ultra-masculine lifestyle, was indicted in June in Romania along with his
brother and two Romanian women for human trafficking, rape and forming a
criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the charges.
The case has since been with the Bucharest court's
preliminary chamber, which needs to decide whether the trial can start. A
decision has yet to be made, with Romanian courts backlogged.
In response to their arrest today, the spokesman for the
Tate brothers added: 'The suggestion that Mr Tate's rise to fame may have
played a role in these developments adds another layer of distress and concern.
'Andrew and Tristan Tate unequivocally deny all allegations
and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system.
'They are fully committed to challenging these accusations
with unwavering determination and resolve.
'The brothers emphasise their belief in a fair and impartial
legal process, despite the unsettling circumstances surrounding their case.
'In the face of adversity, the Tate brothers draw strength
from the support of their loved ones, friends, and legal team.
'They appeal for a fair examination of the facts, expressing
confidence that a thorough review will reveal the baselessness of the
allegations against them.'
Romanian police told MailOnline:' On March 11 this year, at
around 11:15pm, the police officers of the Criminal Investigation Service, the
Special Actions Service and police officers from the Volunteers implemented two
European arrest warrants, issued by the judicial authorities in Great Britain,
for committing sexual crimes, exploiting some people on the territory of Great
Britain.'
In 2019 Hertfordshire police investigated allegations of
rape made against Andrew Tate but the case was dropped.
The arrests come just weeks after Andrew Tate was forced to
take a drug test and had his car searched after being pulled over by police in
Bucharest as he continues to face sex trafficking charges.
The British-American influencer, 37, who has been described
as the 'king of toxic masculinity', was driving his black Ferrari through the
streets of the Romanian capital on Saturday night when he was stopped.
An awkward exchange between the former kickboxer and
officers was caught on camera by a Romanian TV station, which was filming the
police's crackdown on drink and drug drivers at the time.
'The sponge must be filled with saliva, and when this
indicator is blue, we will put it in the drug test machine... Did you
understand?' he is asked in one clip with one test he performs while sitting in
the car.
