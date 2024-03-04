Actor JONATHAN MAJORS and MEAGAN GOOD make their red carpet debut at AAFCA Special Achievement Awards in LA (PHOTOs)



Monday, March 04, 2024 – Actor Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The couple, who both started dating in May 2023, attended the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon on Sunday in Los Angeles.

It was the actor's first public event following his conviction in a domestic violence trial in December 2023, for which he's currently awaiting sentencing.

Majors, who could spend up to a year in jail, has recently been accused of abusive behavior by two of his former girlfriends, according to the New York Times.

Meagan, who has been dating the Love Country actor since May 2023, has been by his side, and the two have reportedly grown even closer according to TMZ.

The pair, who jetted off the Los Angeles after Jonathan's conviction, have been staying out of the public eye.

They reportedly completed a cross-country trip together.

Sources said the inseparable couple made a trek from Los Angeles to New York, with a stop in Dallas to visit with the Loki actor's mother, Terri, who was also by his side during the trial.

A source also told People: 'They’re solid and very much in love.'

Jonathan is already facing up to a year behind bars at the April 8th sentencing in his domestic violence trial against one ex-girlfriend, and now two more exes have come forward to accuse him of abuse.

Jonathan's legal team filed a brief requesting the judge throw out the guilty verdict.

Statements from two of the Devotion star's former girlfriends were submitted to prosecutors before his assault trial.

One of them, Emma Duncan, claimed her four-year relationship with the Emmy nominee began in 2015 while they attended the Yale School of Drama in New Haven, CT.

She alleged Jonathan threatened violence frequently and once threw her across a room, but his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry denied the incident to People while acknowledging 'many serious arguments' did transpire.

Another former partner, Maura Hooper, claimed she got pregnant when she dated Majors between 2013-2015 and, while he dropped her off at the abortion clinic, he did not pick her up after the procedure.

'Mr. Majors and Ms. Hooper mutually agreed that they should end the pregnancy,' the actor's attorney Priya Chaudhry, told the paper, calling both women 'toxic.'

The Loki star was arrested on March 25 after Grace Jabbari claimed to police that he slapped her face, pushed her into a for-hire SUV, cut her ear, and violently grabbed her middle finger during the drive back to his Manhattan home.

On December 18, Jonathan was found guilty of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment against the 31-year-old dancer by jurors after seven hours of deliberation following a two-week trial.

However, Majors, who plans on appealing was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.