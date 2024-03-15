ABABU NAMWAMBA’s slay queen lover, LUCIANA, shares photos of their son for the first time - He is a carbon copy of the CS (LOOK).





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba fell in love with a young lady identified as Luciana Mimo while still married to his late wife Prisca Mwaro, prompting Prisca to walk out.

When Luciana fell in love with Ababu, she was a student at one of the local universities.

She later moved in with Ababu at his palatial Karen residence after Prisca divorced him over infidelity and cruelty.

They are currently living together as husband and wife and are blessed with a son.





Luciana took to her Instagram account and posted photos of their son for the first time as she celebrated his birthday.

“Sending all my love to a truly special person. ...Happy birthday my love,” she wrote.

The little boy is a carbon copy of the Cabinet Secretary.

See the photos below.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.