A rogue Kenyan student caught sneaking drugs to school hidden in his underwear (VIDEO).





Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - A rogue Kenyan student is set to face disciplinary action after he was caught red-handed sneaking bhang to school.

He had hidden several rolls of bhang in his underwear.

He skillfully put the rolls of bhang in a black paper bag and stuffed them in his underwear.

The teacher on duty stripped him as he was doing routine checkups when students were returning to school from midterm and discovered the drugs.

In the video, the teacher is heard telling the student that he will hand over the case to the police.

“This is a police case,” he says.

Watch the video.

Kenyan student caught sneaking drugs to school hidden in his underwear pic.twitter.com/bUli8gLQCV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 6, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.