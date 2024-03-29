50 CENT denies ex DAPHNE JOY’s r@pe and abuse allegations as he seeks sole custody of their son

Friday, March 29, 2024 – Rapper 50 Cent has denied allegations that he raped and physically abused his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy.
This comes shortly after model Daphne Joy shared a post on
her Instagram Story, in response to news that she is accused in producer Lil
Rod's lawsuit against Diddy of being Diddy's s3x worker.
She also slammed 50 Cent's recent comments where he clowned
her about the allegations, and accused him raping and physically assaulting her
during their time together.
“Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our
safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc,
frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives. How could u feel if Sire was the one in
handcuffs? For nothing,” Joy wrote in a lengthy post. “We moved to New York to
give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times
out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding
and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”
She continued, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil
actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor
and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the
last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and
final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and
final time.”
Reacting to the claims, a rep for the rapper issued a
statement, which reads: “The disturbing allegations in the sworn
pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my
twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to
protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne
Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My
son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus
at this time.”
The allegations against 50 Cent came after it was reported
that the musician was seeking sole custody of their son after Joy was named in
Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing the media
mogul of s3x trafficking and abuse.
Joy was named in the suit alongside Combs’ ex-girlfriend
Yung Miami as someone who allegedly received financial compensation for s3x
work with the Bad Boy Records founder.
50 Cent and Daphne Joy dated in 2011 before welcoming their
son, Sire, in 2012, but broke up shortly after.
0 Comments