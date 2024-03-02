2 dead as a passenger plane collides with a training aircraft mid-air above Nairobi National Park



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – Two people died in a mid-air crash between a passenger plane and a training aircraft above Nairobi National Park.

The collision occurred at 10.05 on Tuesday, March 5.

The student and trainer on board the flying school aircraft were killed in the crash, police said, while those travelling in the bigger plane are said to be unharmed.

Following the collision, the smaller training plane was sent to the ground, while the bigger plane, which had 44 on board including five crew members reported a loud bang soon after takeoff from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back, the airline reported.

An investigation into the fatal incident has been launched.

A police report said the Dash 8 collided with a single-engine Cessna 172 operated by 99 Flying School with two people on board, who were in a training session.

'I can confirm a student and a trainer (on the training aircraft)... died during the incident,' Nairobi county police commander Adamson Bungei said without providing more details.

Local airline Safarilink, which operates the passenger plane, said those on its plane were unharmed.