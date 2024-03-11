11-year-old boy stabbed to death while protecting his pregnant mom from domestic violence attack by her ex-boyfriend



Sunday, March 17, 2024 – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a domestic violence attack that critically wounded his pregnant mother while trying to protect her and his younger brother from her ex-boyfriend, who had been released from prison.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the “offender Crosetti Brand, 37, was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on March 13, 2024, at 12:20 p.m., in the 4400 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave.

He was hit with several charges, including murder, in connection to the fatal stabbing of the 11-year-old and the attempted murder of his mother, who survived the attack but was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victims were identified as Jayden Perkins and his mother, 33-year-old Laterria Smith, in a fundraiser launched by the community to help support the surviving family as they navigate through this “difficult time.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Brand was serving a 16-year sentence for a home invasion in which he injured someone, but was paroled the day before the attack.

Chicago Police Chief Detective Antoinette Ursitti said at the conference that Smith had been in a relationship with Brand more than 15 years ago and that he was released on his first parole in October of last year.

Brand was sent back to prison in February after he violated Smith’s order of protection against him by threatening her in text messages and showing up at her home, Ursitti said.

He was released on parole again on March 12. A day later, he allegedly forced his way into Smith’s home as she was leaving to take her kids to school, Ursitti said. While inside, Brand allegedly killed Perkins and stabbed his mother multiple times.

“An innocent child’s life was taken, as he tried to protect his mother, far too soon,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said at the press conference. “And a mother was attacked in what should have been the safest place for her.”

Perkins’ 5-year-old brother was also present at the home at the time of the incident but wasn’t hurt, Ursitti said.

Ursitti said surveillance footage showed Brand leaving the area with the knife he allegedly used in the stabbings.