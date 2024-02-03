We didn’t elect you to choke Kenyans with taxes – Religious leaders tell RUTO





Saturday, February 3, 2024 - The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has accused President William Ruto of reneging on the pledges he promised Kenyans during the campaign period.

Addressing a press conference at Jumuiya Conference and Country Home in Limuru on Friday, the clerics said Ruto was elected based on what he promised Kenyans.

However, upon assuming the presidency, he appears to have forgotten the commitments he had made to the Kenyan people.

The religious leaders, led by NCCK General Secretary Rev. Canon Chris Kinyanjui, told the President William Ruto-led government that they were fed up with the continuous increase in taxes.

"The current administration of Kenya Kwanza was supported by the church and in a way that is true and correct.

"However, our church members are saying although they supported Kenya Kwanza, they did not support Kenya Kwanza to increase taxes.

"They also did not give Kenya Kwanza the mandate to charge them the housing levy for houses they don't need.

"They also are saying, they don't want to be charged more for health; like NHIF increasing it.

"They are also complaining that they're seeing KRA officials going to their farms to count their chickens, pigs, and donkeys," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.