US deals RUTO a severe blow as it stops funding his Haiti mission after the court ruling – Look! He should have listened to RAILA

Monday, February 5, 2024 – President William Ruto’s controversial Haiti mission may be dead on arrival.
This is after the US Government
stopped funding the mission until further notice.
Republican politicians opposed
to US President Joe Biden's policies have raised questions over the foreign
power's pledge to fund Kenya's peace restoration mission in Haiti, insisting on
being furnished with more details before green-lighting the operation.
According to reports from McClatchy,
an American publication, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch have blocked the
release of the funds, over questions on how the entire deal has been
structured.
"The administration has yet
to deliver on specific commitments it promised to Congress as part of the
review process," stated a Spokesperson from McCaul's office.
According to the politicians,
the US government has already released Ksh2.7 billion towards the
operation but the executive has requested for more funding to support the
mission.
However, Republican politicians
have requested more supporting documents before releasing the rest of the
amount of the entire Ksh8 billion (USD50 million) requested.
Another concern raised by the
lawmakers was what would be the next course of action if Kenya failed to
proceed with the peacekeeping mission.
Meanwhile, Mario Diaz-Balart,
the Florida Republican Representative noted that the recent court ruling
barring Kenya's mission was a major concern.
"There needs to be more
information, along with further explanation to how much of a cost burden the
Joe Biden administration wants to assume," Diaz-Balart told the
publication.
The US was among the various
countries that have pledged support for the multinational mission. The UN was
set to disburse funds towards this goal.
Interior Cabinet Secretary
Kithure Kindiki last year, revealed that the whole operation would cost Ksh90.9
billion.
However, the mission was halted by the High Court, with judges terming it as unconstitutional.
Nevertheless, President
William Ruto has insisted that the mission will go on as planned despite
the court ruling.
