Transgender woman is found guilty of murdering random stranger on night out

Friday, February 23, 2024 – A transgender woman has been found guilty of murdering a BMW engineer in a 'Don't F*** with Cats' inspired killing.
Scarlet Blake, 26, battered and strangled Jorge Martin
Carreno, 30, after stalking the streets of Oxford looking for a 'vulnerable
victim'.
She targeted Carreno, who was a stranger to her as he walked
home from a night out in July 2021. His body was found in the River Cherwell at
Parsons Pleasure having drowned after receiving a blow to the back of his head
and being strangled.
Four months before the cold-blooded murder, Blake had filmed
herself dissecting and putting a neighbour's cat in a food blender.
Blake showed no emotion as a jury at Oxford Crown Court returned a guilty verdict.
The jury of five women and seven men reached their verdict
after deliberating for just six hours after a trial lasting eight days.
After the guilty verdict, Jorge's devastated family who had
travelled from Spain to attend the trial paid tribute to 'beloved son and
brother'.
They said: 'The loss of Jorge has left an open wound in the
heart of his family but also in all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
'This loss feels like a traumatic, devastating blow, leaving
a void impossible to fill. Going through the pain of losing a son, a brother,
under such tragic and unjustified circumstances, is a trial no family should
face.
‘Today his absence leaves a deep wound in our hearts.’
Blake's mother Chen, who was seated a few feet away, showed
no emotion as her daughter was found guilty.
Judge Martin Chamberlain told Blake she would be sentenced
Blake on Monday.
The judge thanked the jury and said they wanted to seek help
over the distressing evidence they had heard during the trial they should do so.
Blake had admitted dissecting the animal, removing the fur
and skin and placing it in a blender but blames her former partner Ashlynn Bell.
The court previously heard Blake had an 'extreme interest in
death and in harm' and killed the family pet after watching a Netflix documentary
called Don't F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer. In the programme, a
man, Luka Magnotta, kills kittens before filming a murder.
His body was pushed into the River Cherwell where he drowned.
Prosecutors said Blake had deliberately set out to kill
after previously revelling in the slaughter and dissection of a neighbour's cat.
While her death-obsessed partner Bell watched from her home
in the US, Blake live streamed cutting up the cat while it was still alive.
Jurors have also seen videos of the defendant and her
partner engaging in consensual strangulation with ligatures.
Prosecutors had alleged the cat killing was relevant to the
murder trial as it shows Blake has a 'disturbing interest in what it would be
like to harm a living creature'.
Mr Martin Carreno, who is from Spain and worked for BMW at
their Cowley plant, had been on a night out with work colleagues in Oxford city
centre before he died.
He had been out drinking with friends to celebrate the
lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions in July 2021.
Unfamiliar with the streets of Oxford, Blake came across him
sitting on a bench around 4am.
CCTV shows Blake wearing a heavy-duty coat, face mask and carrying a backpack - walking around the city centre before approaching Mr Martin Carreno, who was sitting down.
The sixth-form school dropout persuaded Mr Carreno to follow
her to the isolated beauty spot Parsons Pleasure overlooking the River
Cherwell.
CCTV captured Carreno as he was led to his death but there
were no cameras at the riverbank where he met his death.
Blake had claimed Mr Carreno was alive when she left him
there to walk home.
His body was found by dog walkers two days later with a
postmortem showing signs of blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.
His death remained unsolved for almost two years until
police received a call from Ashlynn Bell who revealed she had a 'murder
confession' from Blake.
She also produced a combat jacket worn by Blake on the night
of the killing and captured on CCTV.
Blake admitted to making the confession after giving
evidence in her own defence and claimed it was all made up to please Bell, a
gun and death-obsessed transexual.
She said they had talked about what it was like to kill
someone and had wanted to impress Bell.
