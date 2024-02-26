Trans killer, 26, is jailed for life for murdering stranger as he walked home from a night out

Monday, February 26, 2024 – A transgender woman has been jailed for a minimum term of 24 years after murdering a man she deliberately targeted.
Scarlet Blake, 26, who is transgender, singled out BMW
worker Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, as he walked home from a night out in Oxford
in July 2021, before brutally attacking him.
She led him to a secluded riverbank, where he was hit on the
back of the head with a vodka bottle, strangled, and then pushed into the River
Cherwell where he drowned.
Sentencing Scarlet Blake for life with a minimum term of 24
years, Mr Justice Chamberlain said the defendant had intended to kill Jorge
Martin Carreno although he could not be sure of the exact method used.
'It is not possible to say exactly how, whether you hit him
on the back of his head with a vodka bottle or something else you had in your
backpack, then strangled him by applying pressure to the blood vessels just
beneath his jaw using your hands or ligature, then putting in the river where
he drowned,' the judge said.
'You may have held him down in the water while strangling him. Either way, you intended to kill him, and you did.
'The decision to kill Jorge was not a reaction to something
he had said or done - it was not a momentary mistake, it was not a decision
made in anger or because your emotions overcame you.
'It is the culmination of a plan you've been considering and
formulating for months before, and after July 25 as you showed an obsession
with harm and death.'
Mr Justice accused Scarlet Blake of seeking to blame others
for the murder - including former partner Ashlynn Bell.
'You told the court that you didn't want to kill a living
creature, let alone a person, and it was Ashlynn who pressurised you to do so,'
he said.
'You attributed your morbid interests to a split or
dissociative personality, using the language of psychiatry or psychoanalysis.
'You adopted the persona of a cat. You talked about the
difficulties you had had since transitioning in childhood to live as a woman
and about your troubled relationship with your parents.
'All this was part of an elaborate attempt to rationalise
what you had done and shift responsibility to others.
'Whatever role Ashlynn Bell may have played in encouraging
your interest in killing, she remained in the US.
'She did not control or direct you. Even if the decision was
motivated in part by a desire to please her, the decision to kill was entirely
yours.'
The judge added that Scarlet Blake had carried out a
'grotesque act of cruelty towards a cat' in which it was tortured during an
internet livestream and then killed.
'You suspended the cat by its neck, using a ligature made from ribbon,' the judge said.
'But, although you strangled it, you made sure that it
remained alive for at least three minutes, during which it endured intense pain
while you cut open and eviscerated it, before stabbing, dissecting, and
removing its heart, which you kept as a memento.
'As the audio makes clear, the thing you enjoyed most was
seeing the animal gasping and panicking before it died.
'After you had killed the cat, you put a scalpel into its
eyes, skinned it and decapitated it. You disposed of the body by putting it
into a blender.
'In your evidence, you told the jury that you did all this
to please Ashlynn Bell and derived no pleasure from it yourself.
'Apparently seriously, you invited the jury to believe that
you disapprove of people who are cruel to animals.
'The audio we all heard and the stills and video clips we
saw of you smiling and laughing while posing with the animal's severed head
leave no doubt whatsoever that you personally enjoyed what you were doing, as
well as the pleasure that Ashlynn Bell derived from it.
'Once you had dissected the cat, you said, 'Well, one day I
want to learn how to do this to a person'.'
Passing sentence on Scarlet Blake, Mr Justice Chamberlain said: 'You decided to kill someone because you believed Ashlynn Bell would find it sexually exciting, as in fact she did.
'As you later said to another partner, you killed 'because
my lover said it'd be hot'.
'There was, therefore, a clear sexual motivation for the
killing. You also believed that you would derive pleasure, whether sexual or
not, from the experience of killing a person.
'I am sure you did derive pleasure from killing Jorge, as
you had from killing the cat.
'You revelled in what you had done, returning at least twice
to the scene to take photographs, and made conscious use of your status as a
murderer to secure the admiration of others who shared your interests in harm,
death, and killing.
'There is very little that can be said in mitigation, though
I have borne in mind the fact that you were 23 years old at the time of the
offence.'
Prosecutors said Blake, who is transgender, killed Mr.
Martin Carreno because she had a 'fixation with violence and with knowing what
it would be like to kill someone'.
His murder came four months after Blake, who
was obsessed with violence and death, live-streamed the sadistic killing
of a cat, Oxford Crown Court heard.
She was given a four months sentence after admitting to
causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. The sentence will run concurrently.
Blake told the family pet: 'Here we go my little friend. Oh
boy, you smell like s**t. I can't wait to put through the blender.'
After the violent killing, she dissected the animal, removed
its fur and skin, and placed its body in a blender.
During the horrific video, the New Order song True Faith
plays in the background, which the court heard was in homage to the Netflix
documentary 'Don't F*** With Cats', in which a man kills kittens before filming
the murder of a human.
Blake 'boasted' about the killing with others and 'her
desire to open up a person like her 'little cat friend''.
Today, Blake sat impassively in the dock as Mr Martin
Carreno's brother Geraldo read out a victim impact statement ahead of the
sentencing.
Flanked by his twin brother and girlfriend, Geraldo said his
brother's life 'was stolen for his own sexual pleasure'.
He continued: 'There is no remorse for her actions and makes
even more difficult to process the barbarity. We miss him every day and
thinking about his life if he had not met Blake that night.'
Geraldo said the death of their brother had shattered the
family, adding: 'We were born together, we were best friends.
'He was always spreading joy with a great sense of humour
and above all an incredibly good person. A life full of love.
Geraldo added: 'Jorge Carreno is the victim. For us, he is a son and brother, we share a unique bond. We are triplets, born together, live together, we are best friends.
'With his caring and friendly nature he was always spreading
joy. His great sense of humour and joy of life.
'He was known for his incredible affection. He was always
ready to help. He was an incredibly good person. His life was full of love.
'He studied electrical engineering where his passion was
evident, he dreamed of a future where he could make a difference.
'Going through the pain of losing a son and a brother is a
challenge no family should face. His life was stolen by Scarlet. The last two
years have felt like an eternity. It's been sleepless nights and days.
'We ask you to understand the full extent of our loss. We
hope the justice served today with reflect the loss we've suffered.
'Scarlet Blake has no remorse, making it more difficult for
us to process. Knowing she has taken the life of Jorge for her own sexual
conviction. It's difficult to know. It was chilling to hear her in this court,
her lack of empathy is evident.'
Mr Martin Carreno's mother Carmen read out her impact
statement in Spanish, which was translated in the courtroom by an interpreter.
She said: 'We wish to pay tribute to our beloved son and
brother. An exceptional child with his friendliness and ability to give himself
to others.
'He dreamed of a future where he will make a difference. His
sense of humour filled every space and with his caring nature lit up any place
with his contagious curiosity.
'Jorge was above all an incredibly good person. His loss an
open wound in his family. His loss has left a void impossible to fill. We have
a deep wound in our hearts with his life stolen.'
She continued: 'There can be no peace until justice is
served and Jorge will always be present in our hearts.'
Also speaking ahead of the sentencing was prosecutor Alison
Morgan KC, who said the death of Mr Martin Carreno had been 'sexually
motivated' and 'gratuitous'.
She told the court: 'We submit this is a murder which
involves sexual conduct due to the particular manner the defendant chose to
kill the deceased.
'It's accepted there is no evidence of a sexual assault.
However, we respectfully invite the court to conclude that the act of
strangulation was an act of a sexual nature.
'Having selected an action of that type... it was an act
undertaken because it was associated by her with sexual gratification.'
0 Comments