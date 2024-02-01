There is no law in Kenya against LGBTQ!– ODM SG EDWIN SIFUNA says

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi county senator, dismissed the argument by Dadaab MP Farah Maalim, regarding the law on one being gay.
Sifuna claimed that the former deputy speaker
was creating an imaginary law that does not exist in the 2010 Constitution.
According to Sifuna, the provisions of the penal
code only put a penalty on people for sexual conduct that is against the order
of nature.
"There is no law in Kenya against being gay.
"That law does not exist; you are just creating it.
"The penal code puts a penalty on having sexual conduct that is against the order of nature, including between a man and a woman.
"In this country, statutory rape is labelled as early
marriage," Sifuna said.
