There is no law in Kenya against LGBTQ!– ODM SG EDWIN SIFUNA says





Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has claimed that no law in Kenya prohibits one from being a member of the LGBTQ.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi county senator, dismissed the argument by Dadaab MP Farah Maalim, regarding the law on one being gay.

Sifuna claimed that the former deputy speaker was creating an imaginary law that does not exist in the 2010 Constitution.

According to Sifuna, the provisions of the penal code only put a penalty on people for sexual conduct that is against the order of nature.

"There is no law in Kenya against being gay.

"That law does not exist; you are just creating it.

"The penal code puts a penalty on having sexual conduct that is against the order of nature, including between a man and a woman.

"In this country, statutory rape is labelled as early marriage," Sifuna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST