"She is part of my life" LENNY KRAVITZ says he still has "beautiful" love for ex-wife LISA BONET and she will never leave his heart, soul and spirit (VIDEO)



Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Despite being divorced since 1993, with Lisa Bonet getting remarried to actor Jason Momoa, her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz said they still share an “unbreakable bond”.

The rockstar, 59, opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife, 56, with whom he shares a 35-year-old daughter, Zoë Kravitz, in an interview with People Magazine.

“I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together,” Kravitz told the outlet.

The singer first met the actress backstage at a New Edition concert in 1985 and they instantly clicked. The two quickly started dating and Bonet became the muse of Kravitz’s music. He released his debut album Let Love Rule inspired by Bonet.

Initially, Kravitz lived in his partner’s shadow, often referred to as Mr Bonet, but that changed after the success of his first two albums.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is sexy.’ I was just living and doing,” he said. “I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn’t paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music.”

He continued, “We were quite the family. We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë’s mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love and spirit.”

After the two ended their marriage, they wanted to make sure that their bond remained strong.

“The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life,” he explained. “We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience.”

See the video below.