SHAME as Nairobi County government plans to buy Sh 30 million GOLDEN MACE – Who cursed these MCAS and SAKAJA?

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has exposed a scheme by the Nairobi County Government to purchase a mace worth Sh 30 million.

According to Alai, it will cost taxpayers Sh30 million to acquire an 18-carat gold-plated mace.

The MCA questioned why the county was prioritising the mace at the expense of other urgent development matters.

"It’s wrong for the Nairobi City County Assembly to buy a new Mace as if that’s the most urgent thing.

"There are many things which should be spent on. A mace shouldn’t be a priority," Alai said.

"I condemn this tender and call on Nairobians to resist this wanton wastage of funds."

The tender documents reveal that the county assembly specified that the head, neck, crest, shaft, and tail of the mace will all be 18-carat gold-plated.

The documents also highlight that the mace's weight will range from 10kg to 10.5kg, with a height of approximately 1.2 meters.

Its shaft is supposed to consist of six pieces, each crafted in brass and silver-plated.

The separation of these pieces will be marked by seven solid brass rings, plated in 18ct gold.

