See how RUTO is cleverly conning Kenyans through flawed budget-making process – ‘Hustlers’ will not understand this!

While analysing the budget policy statement yesterday,
Ledama, who appeared on the Citizen TV daybreak show, accused the
legislature of inflating budget figures without clearly showing how the
money would be raised.
“It's quite fancy and sexy to come out and say we are going
to spend Ksh3 trillion in the budget and yet we are not clearly showing how we
are going to raise the money,” Ledama stated.
According to Ledama, poor budget performance can be
attributed to improper government policies and mismanagement by the executive.
Ledama, while addressing the issue of budget
underperformance, urged legislators to not only audit financial statements made
by the government but also scrutinize budget execution.
"Midway, we always come up with supplementary budgets,
we seriously need to look at these policies," the Senate Minority Whip
stated.
The Senator also accused Parliament of failing to conduct
adequate public participation during the budget-making process.
According to Ledama, legislators need to listen and consider
public views during the budget-making state to have full knowledge of what the
people want.
While weighing in on the matter, Tax Expert Alex Kanyi who backed Ledama, faulted the government for budget deficits in every financial year.
