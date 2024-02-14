See how RUTO is cleverly conning Kenyans through flawed budget-making process – ‘Hustlers’ will not understand this!





Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has faulted President William Ruto’s government for presenting unjustifiable figures during the budget-making process.

While analysing the budget policy statement yesterday, Ledama, who appeared on the Citizen TV daybreak show, accused the legislature of inflating budget figures without clearly showing how the money would be raised.

“It's quite fancy and sexy to come out and say we are going to spend Ksh3 trillion in the budget and yet we are not clearly showing how we are going to raise the money,” Ledama stated.

According to Ledama, poor budget performance can be attributed to improper government policies and mismanagement by the executive.

Ledama, while addressing the issue of budget underperformance, urged legislators to not only audit financial statements made by the government but also scrutinize budget execution.

"Midway, we always come up with supplementary budgets, we seriously need to look at these policies," the Senate Minority Whip stated.

The Senator also accused Parliament of failing to conduct adequate public participation during the budget-making process.

According to Ledama, legislators need to listen and consider public views during the budget-making state to have full knowledge of what the people want.

While weighing in on the matter, Tax Expert Alex Kanyi who backed Ledama, faulted the government for budget deficits in every financial year.

