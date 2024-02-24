See how the late Marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM spent the millions he earned from different races even as he failed to build a house for himself and his family

Saturday, February 24, 2024 – As the memory of the marathon legend Kelvin Kiptum fades after his untimely tragic death in a road accident and subsequent burial yesterday, it must be noted that at 24, Kiptum had made a little fortune through the few races that he competed.

Kiptum ran a total of 13 races, both local and international, and was sponsored by Golazo Company - an institution that prides itself as a trailblazer for recreational sports events in Europe.

During the period, Kiptum earned over Ksh46 million drawing from the multiple marathons he dominated and records broken.

However, the athlete had not received the entire funds owing to the processes incurred before the event organizers deposited funds to the management company handling the athlete.

Following his demise, Marc Corstjens, Golazo Company manager, confirmed that all the millions owed to the athlete would be used to set up a foundation for his children's education.

"We are not just a company that looks for talent and sports, but we also look beyond that.

"We assess the person behind it, to the family. We are thinking about establishing a foundation to support young children through basic education all the way to university in honour of the departed Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakiziman," he recently stated.

However, Kiptum spent part of his money transforming the lives of his family.

He purchased a four-acre farm for his father, Samson Cheruiyot, where he had promised to build a house.

"President William Ruto fulfilled this promise by ordering the house to be built in a record seven days and handed over to the family during the funeral service held in Eldoret yesterday.

Further, Kiptum was able to take care of his parental duties, taking care of his children, Caleb and Precious, whom he sired with his wife Asenath Rotich.

Kiptum's father indicated that his son had promised to buy him a car through his record-breaking feat.

For breaking the World record in the 2023 Chicago Marathon, Kiptum earned a total of Ksh27.3 million, including Ksh14.9 million from the event organisors, Ksh7.4 million from Nike, the event sponsor and Ksh5 million from the Kenyan government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST