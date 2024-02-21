RUTO over the moon as the UN relocates its staff from New York to Nairobi even as some staff hate Kenya with passion

In job adverts announced by the organisation
based in New York, the relocations will be done by 2025.
Among the leading offices to be relocated to
Nairobi are the Humanitarian Evaluation Specialist and the Director of
Programme and Technical Division.
"The position of the Director of the
Programme and Technical Division is currently located at UNFPA Headquarters in
New York, USA, and will be relocated to Nairobi, Kenya, with its incumbent, by
2025.
"A fully integrated Programme and
Technical Division will be in place by August 2024 ahead of the physical move
planned between March and September 2025," the agency stated in its job
adverts.
UNFPA highlighted that the move is essential
as it seeks to extend its reach to more people and make its services more
accessible to countries where it is highly active.
The primary mandate of the organisation is to
implement various initiatives focused on sexual and reproductive health within
the United Nations framework.
Kenya, through Foreign Affairs Principal
Secretary Korir Sing'oei, has welcomed the move expressing that it will
elevate the stature of the country.
"Another piece of good news that
demonstrates a strengthening of Nairobi as the multilateral capital of the
Global South," he stated.
However, despite the optimism of the
government, reports indicated that some of the staff have reservations
over the planned relocation.
Most of the staff are reported to be concerned
about job security, with expectations that some may need to voluntarily leave
the UN body before the relocation occurs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
