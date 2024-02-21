RUTO changes the burial date for Marathon legend KELVIN KIPTUM as he is set to travel to Namibia on Saturday – Look!



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - The burial of marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum has been moved from Saturday, February 24, to Friday, February 23.

Explaining the move, a family spokesperson remarked that this was to align with President William Ruto’s calendar.

Kiptum’s family remarked that the President would be flying out to Namibia on Saturday although the information was not confirmed by State House.

“It will be a State function and the President will be in attendance. That is why the burial date has been moved,” she explained.

“The President will be available on Friday before flying out to Namibia.”

Namibia's President Nangolo Mbumba had announced that his predecessor Hage Geingob would be laid to rest on February 24, following his death on February 4.

Ruto has been dedicated from the onset to ensuring a perfect send-off for Kiptum, who died in a road accident on Monday, February 12.

He mourned Kiptum as an extraordinary sportsman who had left an indelible mark on the world.

“He was only 24 yet, as a hero, triumphed in Valencia, Chicago, London and in other top competitions. Kiptum was our future,” he eulogised moments after Kenya received news of the athlete's untimely death.

He further fulfilled Kiptum’s last wish by ensuring a house was constructed for his family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST