Prince HARRY to fly to London 'in coming days' after King CHARLES told him about his cancer diagnosis



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Prince Harry will reportedly be flying to London in the coming days after King Charles III personally told him he has cancer.

The Duke of Sussex will soon be leaving California for Britain but it is not yet clear if his wife Meghan Markle or their children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, will come with him.

The King contacted both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales personally to tell them of his cancer diagnosis before it was announced by Buckingham Palace.

A source close to Harry said that he had immediately decided to come to the UK as soon as possible to be by his father's side. Experts have claimed that Harry's dash to Britain 'indicates the seriousness' of the King's condition.

Announcing that Prince Harry will come and see his father, a source close to the Duke said: 'The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.'

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said she hoped that King Charles III's cancer diagnosis 'will bring a reconciliation' with Prince Harry.

Harry's estranged brother, William is also in close contact with his father.

He may also undertake some duties on behalf of his father, in addition to his own diary of engagements, while the King undergoes treatment.