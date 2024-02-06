Prince HARRY puts aside royal rift and flies to visit King CHARLES



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Prince Harry has reportedly taken off from LAX for London to be with King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Harry's father called him personally to tell him the devastating news and the Duke of Sussex has jumped on a plane so he could be in the UK later today. But his wife Meghan, and children Archie and Lilibet are staying at home.

A luxury Range Rover believed to be carrying the British royal was seen arriving at LAX's VIP terminal last night and there are claims he boarded the earliest flight and could be in London by lunchtime.





Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: 'I'm sure Harry will put aside the past right now for this serious issue. The Royal family - including the Sussexes - it's so important that everyone is pulling in the right direction'.

The King spent last night at home in London after beginning out-patient cancer treatment as family and friends revealed that the monarch remains 'hugely positive' following his bombshell diagnosis.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today that he was 'shocked and sad' to hear about the King's cancer diagnosis but revealed: 'Thankfully this has been caught early'.

Harry could be in the UK as early as lunchtime but it is not known if he will see his brother Prince William or the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from serious abdominal surgery at their home in Winsor Castle. But experts have said they hope that the Duke of Sussex's last-minute trip could finally bring Harry, Charles and William closer together.