Prince HARRY 'did not want to be in the same room' as Queen CAMILLA when he spoke to the King about cancer diagnosis, sources claim

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – The Duke of Sussex allegedly did not want to be in the same room as Queen Camilla when he spoke with his father King Charles III about his cancer diagnosis.
Writing for The Telegraph, Camilla's friend and British
journalist, Petronella Wyatt said: 'Harry, I hear, preferred not to be in the
same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about
his cancer diagnosis.'
The father-of-two made a visit
to London from California last week to see his father for
30 minutes following the monarch's surprise cancer disclosure.
It's no secret that Harry and Camilla share a troubled
relationship after the Duke claimed in his memoir Spare last January that his
stepmother was leaking stories about the Royal Family to the media to
bolster her image.
He also labelled her 'dangerous' and a 'villain' and claimed
she had 'sacrificed him' to improve her reputation.
Prince Harry flew into the British capital on a ten-hour
flight from Los Angeles on Tuesday and arrived at Clarence
House at 2.42pm.
The Duke, who has been estranged from his father and brother
Prince William since leaving royal life, then quickly jetted back to LA and was
in Vegas the following day to make a speech at an NFL awards ceremony.
During their meeting, the King only saw Harry for half an
hour to keep his stress levels down, according to royal expert Robert
Jobson.
He told The Sun: 'You don't want his blood pressure
going up. The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's
undergoing treatment.
'The best thing for him is calm. After the initial kiss and
hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get
raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising.'
Charles is said to have been 'disappointed' at his son's
depiction of Queen Camilla in his book Spare, according to a report by The
Telegraph in November.
In the memoir, Harry wrote of Camilla: 'I have complex
feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me
on her personal PR altar.'
Harry also said that he and his brother Prince William had
'begged' their father King Charles III, then Prince Charles, not to marry
Camilla because they feared she would become their 'wicked stepmother'.
In another blow, Harry described Camilla as 'dangerous' and
a 'villain' who left 'bodies in the street' in her desire to change the
public's perception of her.
In a TV interview to promote the book last January with
Anderson Cooper on CBS News show 60 Minutes, Harry elaborated on his claims.
The Duke said: 'She was a third person in their [my
parents'] marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.
'That made her dangerous because of the connections that she
was forging within the British press.
'Because of the connections that she was forging… there was
open willingness on both sides to trade information.
