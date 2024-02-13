Prince HARRY 'did not want to be in the same room' as Queen CAMILLA when he spoke to the King about cancer diagnosis, sources claim



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – The Duke of Sussex allegedly did not want to be in the same room as Queen Camilla when he spoke with his father King Charles III about his cancer diagnosis.

Writing for The Telegraph, Camilla's friend and British journalist, Petronella Wyatt said: 'Harry, I hear, preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis.'

The father-of-two made a visit to London from California last week to see his father for 30 minutes following the monarch's surprise cancer disclosure.

It's no secret that Harry and Camilla share a troubled relationship after the Duke claimed in his memoir Spare last January that his stepmother was leaking stories about the Royal Family to the media to bolster her image.

He also labelled her 'dangerous' and a 'villain' and claimed she had 'sacrificed him' to improve her reputation.

Prince Harry flew into the British capital on a ten-hour flight from Los Angeles on Tuesday and arrived at Clarence House at 2.42pm.

The Duke, who has been estranged from his father and brother Prince William since leaving royal life, then quickly jetted back to LA and was in Vegas the following day to make a speech at an NFL awards ceremony.

During their meeting, the King only saw Harry for half an hour to keep his stress levels down, according to royal expert Robert Jobson.

He told The Sun: 'You don't want his blood pressure going up. The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment.

'The best thing for him is calm. After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising.'

Charles is said to have been 'disappointed' at his son's depiction of Queen Camilla in his book Spare, according to a report by The Telegraph in November.

In the memoir, Harry wrote of Camilla: 'I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.'

Harry also said that he and his brother Prince William had 'begged' their father King Charles III, then Prince Charles, not to marry Camilla because they feared she would become their 'wicked stepmother'.

In another blow, Harry described Camilla as 'dangerous' and a 'villain' who left 'bodies in the street' in her desire to change the public's perception of her.

In a TV interview to promote the book last January with Anderson Cooper on CBS News show 60 Minutes, Harry elaborated on his claims.

The Duke said: 'She was a third person in their [my parents'] marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.

'That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

'Because of the connections that she was forging… there was open willingness on both sides to trade information.

'And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.'