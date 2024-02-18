Prince HARRY 'blocked' from having a heart-to-heart with King CHARLES by Palace aides

Sunday, February 18, 2024 – Prince Harry was 'blocked' from having a heart-to-heart with King Charles by Palace aides over fears 'they'd never get rid of him', it has been claimed.
Following the King's cancer diagnosis last week, it is
believed the Duke of Sussex hoped to join him for a few days at Sandringham
when he arrived in London last week.
However, according to The Sun, an insider said Prince Harry
was instructed to visit Clarence House, his father's London home, for a short
managed face-to-face meeting before being told to get a hotel accomodation for
himself to spend the night.
'Harry came over to see his
father, expecting to go to Sandringham. But instead he was asked to be at
Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes,' the source told The Sun on
Sunday.
'The fear was that if he went
to Sandringham they would never get rid of him.'
The comments come after reports claimed Prince Harry
had 'zero chance' of coming back into The Firm, with royal insiders saying
Prince William 'would not allow it' amid claims his brother and Meghan Markle
'cannot be trusted'.
Harry's travel form US to the UK has raised hopes that
his return to Britain will be used to heal wounds with King Charles and a
chance to reach out to his brother Prince William.
In a TV interview with Good Morning America on Friday, Harry
said he hoped that his father's illness could have a 'reunifying effect' on the
family.
Harry also said 'I love my
family' and that he was 'grateful' to be able to spend time with his father
when he flew back to the UK last week.
Prince Harry, who stepped down as a working royal alongside
his wife the Duchess of Sussex in 2020, is a counsellor of state but is not
expected to take up any of the King's duties while he recovers.
The report says insiders last night insisted no offer had
been to Harry to take on a 'half in, half out' hybrid royal role.
Insisting other senior royals like the Queen, Prince
William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie were 'more than capable of
holding the fort', The Sun on Sunday said they were told by a source: 'Is
Harry really saying he'd fly back from California to attend an investiture?'
Palace sources have emphasised the King's illness would not
change the terms of the Sandringham summit agreement, in which the Duke and
Duchess of Sussex's exit from the working Royal family was agreed in detail.
'Those terms were quite
clear, and the King's illness hasn't altered that,' a source said, according to
the Telegraph.
0 Comments