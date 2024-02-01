One in six transgender people are suffering from long-term mental health problems and are more likely to be depressed, study claims

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – A lack of NHS gender services and difficulties communicating with healthcare staff were blamed for some of the mental health problems.
But campaigners say the findings are based on 'ideologies'
rather than biological facts and should never have been commissioned using
public money.
They suggest it has 'unreliable figures at its core' from a
survey involving gender questions that are likely to have confused some
participants.
Researchers used data from the English GP Patient Survey in
2021 and 2022, which in 2021 introduced more answer choices to questions on
gender identity.
People were asked how they identified their gender — female,
male, non-binary, prefer to self-describe and prefer not to say.
They were also asked how their gender identity compared with
their sex registered at birth, whether cisgender, transgender, or if they
preferred not to say.
They were also asked if they had a mental health condition
and if they felt the healthcare professional recognised or understood any
mental health needs they might have had.
Some 16.4 percent of people identifying as transgender men
and 15.9 per cent identifying as transgender women reported having a mental
health issue, although no details were asked for.
This compared to 8.8 and 12 percent of cisgender those
identifying as the same sex they were born men and women, respectively,
according to the findings published in Lancet Public Health.
Dr Ruth Watkinson, of the University of Manchester, said:
'Poor communication from healthcare professionals and inadequate staff-patient
relationships may explain why trans, non-binary, and gender diverse patients
were more likely to report their mental health needs were not met at recent
general practice appointments.
'Changes are urgently needed for the NHS to become a more
supportive service to transgender, non-binary, and gender diverse patients,
including improved recording of gender across healthcare records systems and
staff training to ensure healthcare professionals meet the mental health needs
of all patients, whatever their gender.'
But Sex Matters, a human-rights organisation that campaigns
for clarity on sex in law and everyday life, questioned the terminology used in
the paper.
Maya Forstater, executive director, said: 'It is ridiculous
that a government-funded public health study should be based on unreliable data
on sex and steeped in ideological language.
'The data at the heart of this study is from a survey that
asked the same problematic gender identity question as the 2021 census, which
is currently being reviewed by the national statistics regulator.
'The gender identity question in the census was widely
misunderstood, and many people were mistakenly classified as transgender.
'Results suggested that 1 in 67 Muslim people are
transgender and that there are more trans people in Newham than Brighton.
'So this study has unreliable figures at its core, and
cannot be used to draw conclusions about complex mental health needs.
'The paper also uses the term "cisgender" 74
times, suggesting that it prioritises ideology over biological fact.'
