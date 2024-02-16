MUTAHI NGUNYI says RUTO will make RAILA ODINGA President of AFRICA and reveals his final game plan that will shock the KIKUYU NATION

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has said President William Ruto will make former Prime Minister Raila Odinga president of Africa without the help of Kikuyus.

In a tweet on Friday, hours after Raila Odinga declared interest in being the chairperson of the African Union, Mutahi said Ruto is a meticulous politician who will make sure Raila Odinga is the President of Africa.

Mutahi further said Ruto is cleverly pulling Luo Nation to his side by supporting Raila Odinga's interests in Africa's top job after realising the Kikuyu nation, which he has given 10 cabinet slots, is ‘playing hard to get’ when it comes to his re-election in 2027

“Dear Kikuyus: Continue playing 'Had to Get' with Ruto after he gave you 10 out of 22 cabinet slots.

" But watch how one man, Ruto, will make Raila President of Africa.

"Then you will realise that you probably DO NOT matter. Ruto's next stop is the Luo Nation. Clever!,” Mutahi wrote on X.

