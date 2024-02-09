Mother and her two children are rushed to hospital after being 'poisoned' at their home as woman is arrested



Friday, February 9, 2024 – A mother and her two children have been rushed to hospital after being 'poisoned' at their home.

The 38-year-old woman and a nine-year-old and 13-year-old were found inside a house in Uckfield, East Sussex, yesterday.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance/poison to cause injury.

The mother and her two children are understood to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Sussex Police have said they are treating the incident on Hunters Way as 'isolated'.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: 'Emergency services responded to welfare concerns at an address in Hunters Way, Uckfield on Thursday morning (February 8).

'A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, were located inside the property and taken to hospital for treatment.

'While their conditions remain serious, they are currently in a stable state.

'A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance/poison to cause injury.

'We are not searching for anyone else in relation to this investigation.

'Our enquiries are ongoing and a heightened police presence is anticipated in the area at this time.

'This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.'

Town councillor Dan Manvell told The Independent that this is a 'worrying' incident that is unusual for the area.

He said: 'It is obviously something which doesn't usually happen in Uckfield.

'Nothing more than low-level antisocial behaviour occurs here, so this is worrying.

'It looks like an isolated incident but I'm sure it is upsetting for all those involved, including the family. I hope they get better soon.'