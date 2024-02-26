Mother and daughter crushed by speeding car after attending DRAKE's concert



Monday, February 26, 2024 – Tragic new video shows the moment a mother and daughter leaving a Drake concert were killed by a car running a red light.

The dramatic footage shows Laticha Bracero and her adult daughter, 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova, walking through a crosswalk on early Feb. 14, right after Drake's concert in St. Louis, when, suddenly, a car comes flying into frame, blowing through a red light and sideswiping another car before running them over.

Bracero and Cordova, who travelled into town from Chicago just to watch Drake in person, were killed.





The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the mother died at the scene and her daughter later died at a hospital.

Police also claim the alleged driver, 22-year-old Monte Henderson, was running red lights for several blocks and speeding in a Jeep Cherokee before running over the women and injuring several other pedestrians. They ended up finding him and arresting him shortly after this.





Henderson has been charged with two counts each of armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter. Cops say he was speeding at over 70 MPH.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a judge overseeing his case denied a request from prosecutors to keep him locked up and allowed him to be freed on a $20,000 bail. He has since been released from custody.