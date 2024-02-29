Is CAROL MWANGI, the 27-year-old lady who got married to a 66-year-old rich Kikuyu MBABA aware he has another wife with kids? - See her PHOTOs

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Wealthy Kikuyu businessman, Ben Waigwa, was trending over the weekend after he married a lady young enough to be his daughter.

Ben, 66, married Carol Mwangi, 27, in a traditional wedding ceremony presided over by popular Kikuyu emcee, MC Kajim.

Photos of their wedding went viral and sparked reactions because of their huge age gap.





It is now emerging that Ben has multiple lovers, among them Catherine Mugo.

Catherine is a businesswoman dealing with tours and travel.

She has a son with Ben.

She also lives a flashy lifestyle which she openly displays on social media.

See her photos below.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.