KIM KARDASHIAN tells ex-husband KANYE WEST to make new wife BIANCA CENSORI cover up when she's around their children



Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Kim Kardashian has reportedly warned her ex-husband Kanye West to tell his new wife Bianca Censori to ‘cover-up’ and refrain from wearing her revealing outfits around their children, insiders have claimed.

The reality star, 43, is not a fan of Bianca parading her risqué fashion in front of North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, whom she shares with the rapper.

‘Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.’

Australian-born Bianca has been pictured in several revealing outfits since she married 46-year-old Kanye in December 2022 – less than one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized.





She was photographed wearing a skimpy outfit that barely covered her breasts and behind at last weekend’s Super Bowl, which was mocked online by many,’ just days before stepped out in a clear raincoat with nothing underneath.

'Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage,' the source continued. ‘The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.

'Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.’