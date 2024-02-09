KIM KARDASHIAN and NFL star ODELL BECKHAM Jr. have been exclusively dating since last summer as real reasons they've kept their relationship quiet are revealed



Friday, February 9, 2024 – Reality star, Kim Kardashian and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. have been exclusively dating since last summer as the real reasons why kept their relationship quiet are revealed.

According to insiders who spoke to DailyMail.com, the pair have been striving to keep their romance a secret out of respect for his son and in a bid to avoid a reaction from Kanye West.

The reality star, 43, and the athlete, 31, have publicly been linked since September 2023.

Now, the two have reportedly taken things to the next level and are only dating each other.

'Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,' a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. 'She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of.'

Explaining why Kim has been unusually coy about her love life, the source stated that the pair agreed to keep things private in order to avoid any false speculation that the Skims mogul is a 'homewrecker'.

The pair started 'hanging out' following his split from longtime girlfriend Lauren 'LoLo' Wood with whom he shares one-year-old son Zydn.

Their split was announced in September, but it is unclear when their relationship came to an end.

'Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,' the source continued. 'One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods.

'They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker.'

The insider added that another key issue for the new couple is Kim's outspoken ex-husband, Kanye with whom she has four children: North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.

'The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye,' they continued. 'After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.

'It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof.'

Kim and Kanye were married for seven years until their divorce was finalized in November 2022 – one month before he married his current wife Bianca.

Kim went on to publicly date Pete Davidson before their split in August 2022.