KIM KARDASHIAN and NFL star ODELL BECKHAM Jr. have been exclusively dating since last summer as real reasons they've kept their relationship quiet are revealed

Friday, February 9, 2024 – Reality star, Kim Kardashian and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. have been exclusively dating since last summer as the real reasons why kept their relationship quiet are revealed.
According to insiders who spoke to DailyMail.com, the pair
have been striving to keep their romance a secret out of respect for his son
and in a bid to avoid a reaction from Kanye West.
The reality star, 43, and the athlete, 31, have publicly
been linked since September 2023.
Now, the two have reportedly taken things to the next level
and are only dating each other.
'Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last
summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,' a source told
DailyMail.com exclusively. 'She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least
not that her close friends know of.'
Explaining why Kim has been unusually coy about her
love life, the source stated that the pair agreed to keep things private in
order to avoid any false speculation that the Skims mogul is a 'homewrecker'.
The pair started 'hanging out' following his split from
longtime girlfriend Lauren 'LoLo' Wood with whom he shares one-year-old
son Zydn.
Their split was announced in September, but it is unclear
when their relationship came to an end.
'Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two
reasons,' the source continued. 'One is that he has a one-year-old son with his
ex Lauren Woods.
'They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left
Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker.'
The insider added that another key issue for the new couple
is Kim's outspoken ex-husband, Kanye with whom she has four children: North,
ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.
'The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye,'
they continued. 'After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim
wants to avoid that at all costs.
'It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something
publicly, but he has no solid proof.'
Kim and Kanye were married for seven years until their
divorce was finalized in November 2022 – one month before he married his
current wife Bianca.
Kim went on to publicly date Pete Davidson before their
split in August 2022.
