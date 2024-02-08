KIM KARDASHIAN, 43, and ODELL BECKHAM Jr, 31, 'getting serious' amid relationship rumours



Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham are reportedly getting serious amid relationship rumours.

The reality TV star, 43, and the football player, 31, have been happily dating for five months, UsWeekly reported, but are being careful to stay under the radar so as not to invite judgment.

'Odell's personality is much more private than Kardashian's,' a source told the site.

The athlete is more 'low key,' it was shared, and he doesn't want to be headline news like she was with Kanye West, Kris Humphries as well as Reggie Bush, and, more recently, Pete Davidson.

Now the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens player are 'trying to figure out the next steps' to their romance.

It seems to be an odd connection as her younger sister Khloe Kardashian reportedly dated Odell briefly in 2016.

Kim and Odell were rumoured to be at the same pre-Grammy party last week with TMZ claiming there was talk they were amorous.

The star-studded pre-Grammy bash was thrown by Jay-Z at the exclusive Bird Streets club and also saw other celebrity attendees including Lil Uzi Vert as well as Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

An insider exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com last month that Kim is 'fond' of Odell.

But she wants to keep mum as speculation of their romance continues.

'Kim wants to keep her romantic life as private as she can right now,' an insider told DailyMail.

The source continued: 'She wants to protect her private life a bit more than she has done in the past.'

Kim was first linked to the NFL star in September 2023. They had started 'hanging out' following the wide receiver's split with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Odell and his ex share a son, Zydn, whom they welcomed together in February 2022.

Kim shares four children with her ex Kanye West, with whom she was married for around seven years until their split and divorce was finalized in November 2022.

The former couple are parents to North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.