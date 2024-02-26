Kenya will start lending money to other countries – RUTO says as he quotes this Bible verse



Monday, February 26, 2024 - President William Ruto has expressed hope that Kenya will start lending money to other countries like world-leading economies.

Speaking during Pastor Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, the president acknowledged that the country was experiencing economic challenges.

While quoting the bible, Ruto asked Kenyans to remain optimistic that in the future, Kenya will be lending funds to the countries.

"I know we have challenges in our economy. But I want to tell the people of Kenya that I believe in the words of Deuteronomy 15.6. This country is going to be a country that will be lending to others," Ruto said.

Ruto quoted Deuteronomy 15:6, which states; "For the LORD your God will bless you just as He promised you; you shall lend to many nations, but you shall not borrow; you shall reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over you."

The Kenyan DAILY POST