Kenya will start lending money to other countries – RUTO says as he quotes this Bible verse

Monday, February 26, 2024 - President William Ruto has expressed hope that Kenya will start lending money to other countries like world-leading economies.
Speaking during Pastor Benny
Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, the president acknowledged that the
country was experiencing economic challenges.
While quoting the bible, Ruto
asked Kenyans to remain optimistic that in the future, Kenya will be lending
funds to the countries.
"I know we have challenges in
our economy. But I want to tell the people of Kenya that I believe in the words
of Deuteronomy 15.6. This country is going to be a country that will be lending
to others," Ruto said.
Ruto quoted Deuteronomy 15:6, which
states; "For the LORD your God will bless you just as He promised you; you
shall lend to many nations, but you shall not borrow; you shall reign over many
nations, but they shall not reign over you."
