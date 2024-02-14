KANYE WEST and BIANCA CENSORI had a 'huge fight' after he refused to listen to her pleas not to include anti-Semitic lyrics at his Vultures launch

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly had a huge fight after she warned him not to make anti-Semitic slurs at a listening event for his new album.
The controversial rapper, 46, was reportedly left fuming on
Thursday night after the live stream from Chicago's United Center cut out
when he spewed the lyrics: 'And I'm still crazy, bipolar, anti-Semite / And I'm
still the king.'
Bianca, 29, is said to have warned him about singing the
problematic lyrics from his new album Vultures, and as a result, she refused to
attend the scheduled events in New York the following night.
It comes after concerns were made over the Australian
designer, who many fear is being 'used' by Kanye to promote the divisive new
record – a joint venture with Ty Dolla $ign.
'Their argument Friday was because Kanye lost it when they
cut off his song at the listening event the night before, due to his
unacceptable lyrics,' a source close to Bianca told DailyMail.
'Bianca was trying to say that he should not include another
anti-Jewish lyric – especially after the backlash he got in Dubai when the
album's first anti-Semitic lyric surfaced.'
They continued: 'Kanye has been taking out all of his
frustrations over this on Bianca because he, literally, has no one else that
wants to listen to his crap.
'He is using her for free promotion, putting her on the
cover of his album, using her as a model for the clothing and she is allowing
him to have this control.
'She has literally become a prop, like a remote-control
doll, that he can get to do anything he wants.'
When the rapper appeared in New York City on Friday for an
official listening event at UBS Arena, Bianca was not by his side, and she
failed to show up for the $300-a-ticket after-party at Harbor NYC Rooftop
nightclub.
'Kanye really screwed over the people who threw him the
after-party and he did not seem to care,' a separate source told DailyMail.
'He showed up several hours late and he did not have Bianca
with him. He was in a nasty mood and was wearing a mask the whole time.
'Kanye stayed for 10 minutes and then left without thanking
anyone who helped to organize the event. The place was packed with fans that
were there to see him and they were playing his new album.'
The source added: 'Organizers put so much into this to make
it a phenomenal after-party for Kanye and his crew, only for him to completely
s**t on them.'
