KANYE WEST and BIANCA CENSORI had a 'huge fight' after he refused to listen to her pleas not to include anti-Semitic lyrics at his Vultures launch



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly had a huge fight after she warned him not to make anti-Semitic slurs at a listening event for his new album.

The controversial rapper, 46, was reportedly left fuming on Thursday night after the live stream from Chicago's United Center cut out when he spewed the lyrics: 'And I'm still crazy, bipolar, anti-Semite / And I'm still the king.'

Bianca, 29, is said to have warned him about singing the problematic lyrics from his new album Vultures, and as a result, she refused to attend the scheduled events in New York the following night.

It comes after concerns were made over the Australian designer, who many fear is being 'used' by Kanye to promote the divisive new record – a joint venture with Ty Dolla $ign.

'Their argument Friday was because Kanye lost it when they cut off his song at the listening event the night before, due to his unacceptable lyrics,' a source close to Bianca told DailyMail.

'Bianca was trying to say that he should not include another anti-Jewish lyric – especially after the backlash he got in Dubai when the album's first anti-Semitic lyric surfaced.'

They continued: 'Kanye has been taking out all of his frustrations over this on Bianca because he, literally, has no one else that wants to listen to his crap.

'He is using her for free promotion, putting her on the cover of his album, using her as a model for the clothing and she is allowing him to have this control.

'She has literally become a prop, like a remote-control doll, that he can get to do anything he wants.'

When the rapper appeared in New York City on Friday for an official listening event at UBS Arena, Bianca was not by his side, and she failed to show up for the $300-a-ticket after-party at Harbor NYC Rooftop nightclub.

'Kanye really screwed over the people who threw him the after-party and he did not seem to care,' a separate source told DailyMail.

'He showed up several hours late and he did not have Bianca with him. He was in a nasty mood and was wearing a mask the whole time.

'Kanye stayed for 10 minutes and then left without thanking anyone who helped to organize the event. The place was packed with fans that were there to see him and they were playing his new album.'

The source added: 'Organizers put so much into this to make it a phenomenal after-party for Kanye and his crew, only for him to completely s**t on them.'