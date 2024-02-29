KABANDO WA KABANDO reveals why RUTO-RAILA bromance will not end well



Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has said the current political bromance between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, will not end well.

For the last few months, Ruto and Raila have been meeting secretly and according to impeccable sources, they have even signed a political pact of working together.

It was during those meetings that Ruto endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid to become African Union Chairperson.

Speaking about the new political bromance between the two politicians, Kabando said the bromance will not last.

Kabando warned Raila to rethink his association with the head of state, adding that he's not fit to lead Kenya.

"A conspiracy replete with chicanery, fraud, greed, opportunism, and betrayals.

"AU's job shouldn't justify deodorising Zakayo's ills of lootocracy, regime ineptitude, killing pro-democracy protestors, and crazy taxes.

“Dear RAO: As a veteran statesman, you'd rethink this Ruto-fueled charade.

"Yes, Ruto won fairly, albeit cunningly. In "deep-state" illusions, We failed to plan to win Ikulu!

"But no, Ruto is not the best deal for Kenya. As constitutionalists, we recognised him as Rais, yet we'd escalate plans to end his kleptocracy. Yes, we can do It nonviolently soon," Kabando said.

