JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE responds to BRITNEY SPEARS' apology

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Justin Timberlake appeared to taunt his ex Britney Spears after she apologized to him for the revelations she made about him in her memoir.
The 43-year-old singer performed on stage in New York City
on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and just before his performance of Cry Me a River, he
said: "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely
f****** nobody.”
It is pertinent to note that Cry Me a River is notoriously
known as a 2002 break up song which Justin wrote about Britney, in which he
accused her of infidelity.
His scathing remarks before his performance are seemingly
pointed at the Toxic singer’s latest Instagram post, where she expressed regret
over revealing details about her relationship with Timberlake from the early
2000s.
“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in
my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply
sorry,” she wrote in the post on Sunday, Jan. 28.
Spears also praised her Justin’s latest comeback singles,
Selfish and Sanctified.
In her memoir released in October 2023, Britney revealed
that Justin forced her to get an abortion after they conceived a baby.
She also claimed that the singer broke up with her via a
two-word text, reading: “It’s over.”
