JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE responds to BRITNEY SPEARS' apology



Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Justin Timberlake appeared to taunt his ex Britney Spears after she apologized to him for the revelations she made about him in her memoir.

The 43-year-old singer performed on stage in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and just before his performance of Cry Me a River, he said: "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f****** nobody.”

It is pertinent to note that Cry Me a River is notoriously known as a 2002 break up song which Justin wrote about Britney, in which he accused her of infidelity.

His scathing remarks before his performance are seemingly pointed at the Toxic singer’s latest Instagram post, where she expressed regret over revealing details about her relationship with Timberlake from the early 2000s.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she wrote in the post on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Spears also praised her Justin’s latest comeback singles, Selfish and Sanctified.

In her memoir released in October 2023, Britney revealed that Justin forced her to get an abortion after they conceived a baby.

She also claimed that the singer broke up with her via a two-word text, reading: “It’s over.”