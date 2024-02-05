JALANG’O is headed for a nosedive as RAILA makes this pronouncement – Look! He may actually lose his seat

This is after Raila challenged Jalang’o
and other ODM rebels to seek re-election if they want to work with President
William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Speaking during an ODM
recruitment drive in Nairobi on Sunday, Raila revealed that he had reached out
to the rebel MPs informing them to seek re-election before collaborating with
the ruling party.
"We have agreed that all
those elected as MPs in our parties have a term of five years. If you want to
leave ODM and join UDA, then leave Parliament and return to the people to be
re-elected under UDA," He sternly stated.
"In Nairobi, we have Lang'ata
MP and you know the rest. We have told them that we are returning to the ground
and if you get re-elected on UDA, that is fine but we must go back to the
election."
Since last year, the party has
been embroiled in a tussle with the lawmakers who it accused of jumping ship to
UDA.
The other lawmakers include
Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Suba MP Caroli Omondi, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda, and
Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo.
All five MPs were
expelled by ODM's National Executive Committee after the party determined
that their actions went against the official party position.
Soon after, a battle ensued
between the parties as the lawmakers fought to keep their seats, a plea that
was granted by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal chairperson Desma Nungo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments