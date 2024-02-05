JALANG’O is headed for a nosedive as RAILA makes this pronouncement – Look! He may actually lose his seat





Monday, February 5, 2024 - Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, may actually lose his seat if the pronouncement by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is anything to go by.

This is after Raila challenged Jalang’o and other ODM rebels to seek re-election if they want to work with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking during an ODM recruitment drive in Nairobi on Sunday, Raila revealed that he had reached out to the rebel MPs informing them to seek re-election before collaborating with the ruling party.

"We have agreed that all those elected as MPs in our parties have a term of five years. If you want to leave ODM and join UDA, then leave Parliament and return to the people to be re-elected under UDA," He sternly stated.

"In Nairobi, we have Lang'ata MP and you know the rest. We have told them that we are returning to the ground and if you get re-elected on UDA, that is fine but we must go back to the election."

Since last year, the party has been embroiled in a tussle with the lawmakers who it accused of jumping ship to UDA.

The other lawmakers include Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Suba MP Caroli Omondi, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda, and Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo.

All five MPs were expelled by ODM's National Executive Committee after the party determined that their actions went against the official party position.

Soon after, a battle ensued between the parties as the lawmakers fought to keep their seats, a plea that was granted by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal chairperson Desma Nungo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST