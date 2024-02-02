Is RAILA supporting gays and lesbians? See what Senator EDWIN SIFUNA said that has cleared all doubts

Friday, February 2, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s man and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has asked Kenyans to leave gays and lesbians alone to the utter shock of many.
Speaking during an interview yesterday, Sifuna claimed that
no law in Kenya prohibits one from being a member of the LGBTQ.
The Nairobi senator dismissed the argument by Daadab MP
Maalim Farah regarding the law on one being gay.
The ODM Secretary General claimed that the former deputy
speaker was creating an imaginary law that does not exist in the 2010
Constitution.
According to the ODM Senator, the provisions of the penal
code only put a penalty on people for sexual conduct that is against the order
of nature.
"There is no law in Kenya against being gay.
"That law does not exist; you are just creating
it.
"The penal code puts a penalty on having sexual conduct
that is against the order of nature, including between a man and a woman.
"In this country, statutory rape is labelled as early
marriage," Sifuna said.
LGBTQ is a hot topic in Kenya today, especially after the
Supreme Court allowed gays and lesbians to associate freely without fear of
reprisal.
