Is RAILA supporting gays and lesbians? See what Senator EDWIN SIFUNA said that has cleared all doubts



Friday, February 2, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s man and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has asked Kenyans to leave gays and lesbians alone to the utter shock of many.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Sifuna claimed that no law in Kenya prohibits one from being a member of the LGBTQ.

The Nairobi senator dismissed the argument by Daadab MP Maalim Farah regarding the law on one being gay.

The ODM Secretary General claimed that the former deputy speaker was creating an imaginary law that does not exist in the 2010 Constitution.

According to the ODM Senator, the provisions of the penal code only put a penalty on people for sexual conduct that is against the order of nature.

"There is no law in Kenya against being gay.

"That law does not exist; you are just creating it.

"The penal code puts a penalty on having sexual conduct that is against the order of nature, including between a man and a woman.

"In this country, statutory rape is labelled as early marriage," Sifuna said.

LGBTQ is a hot topic in Kenya today, especially after the Supreme Court allowed gays and lesbians to associate freely without fear of reprisal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST