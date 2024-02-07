I dodged a bullet - TV personality KRISTIN CAVALLARI says while claiming DIDDY tried to date her

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Former reality show star, Kristin Cavallari has revealed that a music executive tried dating her when she was much younger.
Cavallari who sat down with her sidekick, Justin
Anderson, on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast Tuesday, February 6,
claimed Diddy aggressively pursued her when she was in her early 20s, showering
her with gifts on Valentine's Day one year.
She said Diddy sent her the "biggest bouquet of flowers
I’ve ever seen," as well as a large box of chocolates, a massive teddy
bear and boatloads of tequila from his then-co-owned brand, Cîroc vodka or
DeLeón tequila.
She said a slew of deliverymen marched into her house to
drop off all the presents and "it was like s*** you see in a movie.”
According to Kristin, Diddy told her that he had a "TV crush" on her
and "wanted to take me out," but the "Laguna Beach" star
poo-pooed the idea and finally told him "no" after he kept hitting on
her.
When Justin asked Kristin if she had any interest at
all in Diddy, she admitted that a part of her was wooed by him spoiling the
"s*** out of me," but she just wasn't attracted to him.
She added “And I’ve got a lot of stories like that, you
guys, where I could never just go on a date with someone because it was
so-and-so. Like, I literally always have had to be attracted to you … I don’t
want to be the arm candy.”
Looking back now, Kristin said she "dodged a f***ing
bullet" and Diddy's a "red f***ing flag," alluding to his
multitude of recent legal issues stemming from allegations of sexual assault
stretching back decades.
Recall that Diddy has been fighting lawsuits filed by
multiple women, claiming the music mogul raped them and was involved in sex
trafficking.
Diddy's former longtime girlfriend and R&B
singer Cassie was the first to bring a suit against him,
but the two quickly settled, yet other lawsuits followed.
