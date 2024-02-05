Heartbreaking details on how renowned actor CHARLES OUDA took his own life at his fiancee’s house emerge - The body was discovered at the balcony.





Monday, February 5, 2024 - Former Makutano Junction actor, Charles ‘Charlie’ Ouda, took his life hours after attending a wrap-up party for the popular TV show 'Salem'.

According to insiders, he went home after the party and excused himself to go and smoke at the balcony.

He then hanged himself with a belt.

His lifeless body was discovered on the balcony.

The actor had been living with his fianceé Ciru Muriuki, a former BBC journalist.

He moved into her house after they got engaged.

He had been battling alcoholism before he took his own life.

The devastating news of Charles’ passing was shared by his family and fiancee, Ciru Muriuki, on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

At the age of 38, the actor left a void that resonated deeply in the hearts of those who knew him.

Below is a post by Nation Media Group journalist Sindi Matiko revealing how Charles met his sudden demise.

